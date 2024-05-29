Pubs across Harborough district among buildings given listed protection
Chequers Inn at Swinford, The White Hart South Kilworth, Fox and Goose Illston on the Hill, The Cherry Tree at Catthorpe and Thorpe Field in Church Langton have been named Assets of Community Value (ACV) by the district council.
The buildings or land are nominated by communities or parish councils to be listed. They are approved if the council agrees it improves community wellbeing, or would in future.
If a listed asset goes up for sale, communities can halt proceedings for up to six months, giving the opportunity to get together and raise the finances to bid to buy it.
Harborough District Council deputy leader Simon Galton said: “Communities have places they consider to be important for a reasons including social, cultural, sporting or recreational interests. I am pleased we have been able to list these valuable assets helping to safeguard their future.”
Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/community-assets for more details.