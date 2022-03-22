Public-spirited 'Wombles' pick up nearly 100 bags of rubbish dumped along the A6 Market Harborough bypass

Almost three dozen public-spirited volunteers have picked up nearly 100 bags of rubbish dumped along the A6 Market Harborough bypass.

Some 33 members of South Leicestershire Litter Wombles gave up their time as they went into action to help tidy up a stretch of the busy road yesterday (Sunday).

The litter-pickers met up at Gallow Farm for a warming cuppa and a cake before fanning out along the A6 to launch their huge clean-up operation.

And they bent their backs and rolled up their sleeves to fill an astonishing 99 bags with waste as well as piling up other debris on top.

The outstanding local Wombles group has picked up many tonnes of rubbish dumped all over Harborough district and South Leicestershire over the last few years.

You can find out more about South Leicestershire Litter Wombles on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/604107836721038/