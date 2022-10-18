Public inquiry into super prison concludes - but outcome not due until next year

If given the green light it would be based next to the current Gartree Prison. Picture Andrew Carpenter

A public inquiry into building a super prison in Harborough has ended – but residents will have to wait until next year to learn the outcome.

The Gartree Prison appeal inquiry by the Ministry of Justice was headed up by planning inspector Hayley Butcher, who took around two weeks hearing evidence for and against the proposals. She also carried out a visit to the site.

A recommendation will now be made by the planning inspector to the secretary of state, who will make a final decision.

A Harborough District Council spokeswoman said: “The Gartree Prison appeal inquiry has now concluded. The planning inspector will make a recommendation to the secretary of state, who will make a decision on whether or not to uphold the appeal later this year or by early 2023.”

Local councillors unanimously voted against the prison earlier this year citing concerns about the impact of traffic and developing on open countryside.

There had also been some 364 objections amid fears over growing pollution, poor air quality and loud noise. A petition against the development had also received some 2,000 signatures.

Among those to speak at the inquiry was Harborough MP Neil O’Brien and leader of the opposition, Cllr Phil Knowles. Both said they were hopeful the inspector would recommend against the £300million category B prison, which would house 1,700 inmates next to the current 57-year-old HMP Gartree.

Cllr Knowles said: “The public hearing is closed and now we wait. We have to hope that after due consideration the inspector will refuse the appeal.“There is also still the opportunity for the secretary of state to reflect, accept that this is the wrong site, make a u turn and withdraw his support for this appeal.

Advertisement

“I was privileged to address the hearing in person and in addition to giving all the reasons to support the call for refusal , I was able to present a petition that speaks volumes for the public feeling.