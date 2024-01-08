It is expected to include some 1,500 homes which Leicester said it is unable to build in the city.

Symington Building

A public consultation is set to launch into Harborough District Council’s new local plan.

The authority says the ‘issues and options’ consultation is designed ‘to start a public conversation’ around the district’s future and what the new local plan should contain.

The current plan was adopted in 2019 and is the council's main, district-wide planning policy document which shapes the future of the Harborough district up to 2031.

The plan ensures that the growing population and future generations have access to places to live and work, supported by the appropriate infrastructure. The local plan also enables the council to refuse development that is not in accordance with the plan.

The authority says while the adopted plan is still valid, a new local plan is being prepared to ensure the development plan remains up to date, in line with government guidance. Once adopted, it will set out planning policies in the Harborough district up to 2041.

The consultation document focuses on key planning issues, including homes, jobs, heritage, town centres, climate change, biodiversity and protection of important open spaces.

It is expected to also include some 1,500 extra homes which Leicester said it is unable to build in the city.

From January 16 residents will be able to read the consultation document online and comment via a consultation portal. There will be an exhibition on the ground floor of the council offices in Market Harborough and in-person events will also take place in locations across the district where residents will have the chance to hear more and ask questions.

The authority says responses received during the consultation will then be used to inform the next stage of preparing the new local plan.

Planning spokesman Cllr Galton said: “It’s really important local people have the opportunity to feed in their views at this early stage of the process of developing a new local plan for the Harborough district.

“I encourage residents, parish councils and local community groups to read the consultation document and submit their comments when the consultation goes live. We have got to move forward with the district’s local plan to keep control of where development goes in our district and protect against speculative applications from developers. It’s essential we protect our towns and villages for every member of our community now and for future generations.”

It will make sure development meets strategic priorities for housing, employment, community facilities, transport and other infrastructure needed to support development.

In-person events will be held at the Symington Building on January 24 between 10.30am and 8pm; Scraptoft Community Hub between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on January 31; Lutterworth’s Wycliffe Rooms on Feburary 6 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm; Broughton Astley Village Hall between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on February 7 and the Old Grammar School in Kibworth on February 13 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.