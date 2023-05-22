£900,000 revamp to improve stretch of Harborough canal towpath is set to begin

The canal path before works

A project to revamp a 2km section of a canal towpath is due to begin this week.

The Canal & River Trust charity, is working in partnership with Sustrans to make the section of the Grand Union Canal towpath in the town more accessible.

It will include making it suitable for use all year round with resurfacing to the path for those with wheelchairs and buggies, and mooring facilities will also be improved.

What the final towpath surface will look like

Sections of the towpath will be closed for the duration of the works with temporary diversions in place.

Funding for the £900,000 project has come from the Department for Transport through Sustrans’ Paths For Everyone programme as well as a Section 106 contribution from the Wellington Place housing development through Harborough District Council.

Canal & River Trust regional director Linny Beaumont said: “Still used and navigated by boats as they have been for hundreds of years, research shows that spending time among nature alongside our historic canals is good for all our physical and mental health. These improvements are important because it will make it easier for us all to access the wonderful canal on our doorsteps and experience the benefits ourselves.

“The Canal & River Trust is a charity so support from local partners, like Sustrans and Harborough District Council, is crucial in helping us in our ongoing work to protect waterways and ensure that they can continue to be enjoyed both now and for future generations.”

Clare Maltby, Sustrans’ England director midlands and east, added: “It's great to see this scheme getting underway. Our Paths for Everyone programme is helping to improve the National Cycle Network right across the country and the scheme is helping to bring us all one step closer to a National Cycle Network that is safe and accessible for everyone.