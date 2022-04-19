Proposals to make Leicestershire zero carbon by 2045 are set out

File image.

The draft strategy sets out Leicestershire County Council’s plan to join forces with residents, councils, businesses, universities and others in the race to net zero.Big drops in business mileage and energy use mean that the council has cut its own emissions by almost 75 per cent.

The local authority is currently on track to become carbon neutral by 2030 as it strives to become both cleaner and greener.A major three-month consultation, allowing people to have their say on the critical challenge, is also being proposed in the new report.Cllr Blake Pain, the council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We are a green council.

“That’s why cutting carbon and boosting biodiversity is being built into our services - and we are making good progress.“The draft strategy and action plan looks at the next step,” said Cllr Pain.

“Tackling climate change across the whole of Leicestershire is too big a job for any one organisation.

“And importantly, it sets out how we can work together to get to net zero by 2045.“Everyone can play their part and I’d urge people to get involved.

“By having your say on this key plan, you’ll be shaping a greener Leicestershire for future generations.”The county council’s cabinet is set to discuss the far-ranging scheme on Tuesday April 26.