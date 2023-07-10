Police cordon off area near Harborough - man taken to hospital over 'chemical incident'
A road closure is in place but there is no threat or danger to the wider public, say police
By Laura Kearns
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
An area near Market Harborough has been cordoned off after a man was taken to hospital when he became unwell while mixing chemicals.
Police were called to Mowsley Road in Theddingworth at around 12.30pm today (Monday).
The man, who is in his 60s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police say they put a cordon in place for safety reasons while emergency services attended the scene.
Is is affecting traffic in the area but there are no reports of major delays in the area.
A spokesman said: “The incident has now been contained and there is no threat or danger to the wider public.”