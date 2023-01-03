Plot holders left 'distressed' after vandals target Harborough allotments

The charity claims greenhouses and sheds have been targeted by vandals

‘Distressed’ allotment owners say their plots have been targeted by vandals over Christmas and new year.

Market Harborough and the Bowden’s Charity runs sites on Northampton Road and Stevens Street.

Advertisement

But plot holders claim greenhouses and sheds have been seriously damaged by groups of youngsters who they say are using the site in the early hours of the evening when no one is there.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Sheds and greenhouses are being used by groups of youngsters to gather in, using the opportunity for somewhere dry and ‘off the beaten track’ to smoke illegal substances. They are then going on to seriously damage the buildings, and their contents.

“This is causing real distress among plot holders – not just to those people whose property is being damaged, but to the community at large, who normally find their allotments a place of safety and peace.”

Damage has included glass smashed on greenhouses and threatening letters taped to the wall.

Advertisement

The charity is appealing to members of the public to come forward with information.

The spokeswoman added: “The charity is asking members of the public to help. They feel sure whoever is involved in these incidents will be talking about it at school or college, and will probably be sharing pictures of what they have been up to on social media. If you have any teenage children, please ask them if they have heard anything, and if they have, pass on any relevant information to the police.”

Advertisement

A Leicestershire Police spokesman told the Mail: “Officers from the Harborough and Wigston Neighbourhood Policing Area are aware of reports of vandalism which occurred between December 19 and 22.

“The incidents involved fenceposts being uprooted, as well as sheds and greenhouses being damaged.

Advertisement

“Officers have made contact with the site owner and would ask anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch, quoting reference 22*746893.”