Plans to turn Market Harborough house into vet clinic
Proposals have been turned down twice
Plans have been submitted to turn a four-bedroom house into a veterinary centre.
Rutland Veterinary Centre has applied to Harborough District Council to turn a house at Langton Garden Centre into a practice by extending the property. Off-road parking will also be provided for 26 vehicles.
The surgery currently rents two rooms at the garden centre but says after seeing a growth in patients and lack of security due to a monthly rolling lease, it has been forced to look elsewhere for a long-term premises. It is currently open Monday to Saturday.
The authority recently turned down plans to build a new centre on land opposite Melton Road due to an increase in traffic. It was the second time the authority refused the application.
Rutland Vets is a Leicestershire-based practice which operates from Uppingham, Oakham, Corby and Market Harborough. They also have two livestock and gamebird centres at Lutterworth and Melton Mowbray.