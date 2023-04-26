News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
41 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
4 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
5 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

Plans to turn Market Harborough house into vet clinic

Proposals have been turned down twice

By Laura Kearns
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
Vets hope to turn the property into a clinicVets hope to turn the property into a clinic
Vets hope to turn the property into a clinic

Plans have been submitted to turn a four-bedroom house into a veterinary centre.

Rutland Veterinary Centre has applied to Harborough District Council to turn a house at Langton Garden Centre into a practice by extending the property. Off-road parking will also be provided for 26 vehicles.

The surgery currently rents two rooms at the garden centre but says after seeing a growth in patients and lack of security due to a monthly rolling lease, it has been forced to look elsewhere for a long-term premises. It is currently open Monday to Saturday.

The authority recently turned down plans to build a new centre on land opposite Melton Road due to an increase in traffic. It was the second time the authority refused the application.

Most Popular

Rutland Vets is a Leicestershire-based practice which operates from Uppingham, Oakham, Corby and Market Harborough. They also have two livestock and gamebird centres at Lutterworth and Melton Mowbray.

Related topics:Market HarboroughLeicestershireOakhamCorby