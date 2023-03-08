Plans to turn former quarry near Lutterworth into solar farm, farm shop and holiday lodges

Planning applications have been submitted

Plans are in the pipeline to turn a former quarry into solar farm, farm shop and holiday lodges.

A T E Farms has applied to Harborough District Council to turn the former Slip Inn Quarry on Leicester Road in Lutterworth into a ‘mixed use’ site.

If given the green light the land just outside Dunton Bassett would house a solar farm around the size of 26 football pitches, 33 holiday lodges, office space, farm shop, café, management building and electric charge points for some 20 vehicles.

The 33 holiday cottages would sleep four people each, across two bedrooms.