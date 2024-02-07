Plans to plant 700,000 trees across Leicestershire passes halfway mark

The authority plans to plant 700,000 trees

Ambitious plans to plant 700,000 trees across Leicestershire have passed the halfway mark.

More than 356,000 trees have now been planted as part of Leicestershire County Council’s pledge to plant one tree for every person in the county.

It plants trees directly or gives away free trees for suitable sites. In 2023 the authority gave away some 50,000 trees through a partnership with the Woodland Trust.

Environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “Our pledge to plant 700,000 trees shows our commitment to helping to combat the effects of climate change and to make Leicestershire a cleaner and greener place.

“It is a huge achievement to have passed the halfway mark, and I would like to thank everyone who has helped us to reach this major milestone in our planting programme.”