Plans to open vet practice in Market Harborough refused for third time

Vets hoped to turn the property into a practice

Plans to open a veterinary centre have been refused for the third time.

Rutland Veterinary Centre applied to Harborough District Council to turn a house at Langton Garden Centre into a practice by extending the property and creating 26 parking spaces.

But the authority turned the proposal down saying it would lead to an increase in vehicles turning onto and off the B6047 Melton Road.

It also said the application failed to assess the impact of the development on local roads and could have a ‘severe’ impact on highway safety.

The surgery currently rents two rooms at the garden centre but says it has been forced to look elsewhere due to growth in patient numbers and lack of security due to a monthly rolling lease,

The authority previously turned down plans to build a new centre on land opposite Melton Road due to an increase in traffic.