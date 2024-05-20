Harborough tip is set to be saved from closure

Plans to keep Harborough’s tip open – but reduce its opening hours – are set to be discussed this week.

Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet is due to discuss cost-saving measures for waste sites across the county at 11am this Friday (May 24).

Initial plans earmarked a possible closure for Harborough’s tip – but after feedback, the proposals would now see Harborough’s opening hours reduced to three days a week and Kibworth open the rest of the week. Shepshed would open for two days and Somerby tip would close. All sites would shut on Christmas Eve, which the council says is usually a quiet day, and summer opening hours would reduce at recycling and household waste sites but later tipping times would be kept.

If given the green light the plans would save £300,000 a year and start to come into effect this autumn.

The authority – which currently runs 14 waste sites - says it is under financial pressures with a budget gap of £85million due by 2028 due to spiralling costs and demand on services.

Two consultations on waste site proposals have taken place, and the council said feedback from residents had played an important part in modifying the original plans.

Leicestershire County Council environment spokesman Blake Pain said: “During our consultations we listened and then we listened again. The feedback from the public was vital in shaping these final proposals and I’m grateful for everyone’s input.

