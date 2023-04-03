Plans to build homes, shops and apartments in Harborough set to be approved
Councillors are set to discuss the proposals.
Plans to build a shops, apartments and homes in Market Harborough look set to be given the green light.
Davidsons Developments has applied to Harborough District Council to build a local centre with shops along with 13 apartments and six homes on the land off Leicester Road.
Councillors are set to discuss the proposal tomorrow (Tuesday) which officers have recommended they approve.
The site is on land which forms part of an allocation for 1,500 homes in the Market Harborough Strategic Development Area.
The mix of one and two-bed apartments would mainly be built above the local centre.
Council officers said: “The local centre will provide a community hub to serve the new residents of the Strategic Development Area.
“It will provide facilities which will reduce the need to travel further afield. Additionally, the development will provide residential accommodation to cater for either first time buyers and/or downsizers and 40 per cent affordable housing on a sustainable site.”