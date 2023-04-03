News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
28 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Plans to build homes, shops and apartments in Harborough set to be approved

Councillors are set to discuss the proposals.

By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
The planning application looks set to be approved
The planning application looks set to be approved
The planning application looks set to be approved

Plans to build a shops, apartments and homes in Market Harborough look set to be given the green light.

Davidsons Developments has applied to Harborough District Council to build a local centre with shops along with 13 apartments and six homes on the land off Leicester Road.

Councillors are set to discuss the proposal tomorrow (Tuesday) which officers have recommended they approve.

The site is on land which forms part of an allocation for 1,500 homes in the Market Harborough Strategic Development Area.

Most Popular

The mix of one and two-bed apartments would mainly be built above the local centre.

Council officers said: “The local centre will provide a community hub to serve the new residents of the Strategic Development Area.

“It will provide facilities which will reduce the need to travel further afield. Additionally, the development will provide residential accommodation to cater for either first time buyers and/or downsizers and 40 per cent affordable housing on a sustainable site.”

CouncillorsMarket Harborough