Plans to build homes, shops and apartments in Harborough set to be approved

The planning application looks set to be approved

Plans to build a shops, apartments and homes in Market Harborough look set to be given the green light.

Davidsons Developments has applied to Harborough District Council to build a local centre with shops along with 13 apartments and six homes on the land off Leicester Road.

Councillors are set to discuss the proposal tomorrow (Tuesday) which officers have recommended they approve.

The site is on land which forms part of an allocation for 1,500 homes in the Market Harborough Strategic Development Area.

The mix of one and two-bed apartments would mainly be built above the local centre.

Council officers said: “The local centre will provide a community hub to serve the new residents of the Strategic Development Area.

