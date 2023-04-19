Plans to build home on new Harborough housing estate turned down by planning officers

News you can trust since 1854
By Laura Kearns
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Plans have been refused

Plans to build a new home on a housing estate in South Kilworth have been refused.

Sandy Developers Ltd had applied to build a three-bedroom detached property on Mill Field Close.

Some 30 homes were recently built on the site.

But Harborough District Council planning officers have refused the application.

They said: “By virtue of its siting, the proposal has an unacceptable impact on the overall layout and design of the housing development in which it is located, causing harm to the character and appearance of the area, reducing the quality of the design, sense of space and place and green links from the site to land beyond.”

The officers said it was therefore not in keeping with the authority’s local plan.

The developers now have six months in which to appeal the decision with the Secretary of State.

