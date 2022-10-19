The practice has been refused.

Plans to build a new veterinary centre in Harborough have been turned down.

Rutland Vets applied to Harborough District Council to build four consulting rooms, reception, pharmacy, offices, staff room, car park and theatre on land opposite Melton Road in East Langton.

The practice currently rents two rooms at the Langton Garden Centre but says after seeing a growth in patients and lack of security due to a monthly rolling lease, it has been forced to look elsewhere for a long-term premises. It is currently open Monday to Saturday.

But Harborough District Council turned down the proposal due to an increase in traffic turning onto and off Melton Road. It is the second time the authority has refused the application.

Rutland Vets is a Leicestershire-based family practice which operates from Uppingham, Oakham, Corby and Market Harborough. This includes an emergency 24-hour care service at Uppingham. They also have two livestock and gamebird centres at Lutterworth and Melton Mowbray.

The application reads: “The Market Harborough branch has two consultation rooms based within the Langton Garden Centre complex. This service has been in this location for over four years. During this period, the business in this location has continued to expand in terms of customer numbers and turnover, creating a profitable, established business. For this reason, there is a need to seek additional space to allow the business to continue to grow so that it can provide improved and expanded services.”