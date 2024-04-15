Plans submitted to turn Harborough building into flats
The site overlooks Burford Green.
Plans have been submitted to turn a Harborough building into nine flats.
Currently 57 Western Avenue contains three flats. But developers Sound Construction Group plan to demolish the property and in its place build a three-storey building containing nine flats and eight parking space.
The site is next to Bruno’s Gym and Hewson Motor Hub, overlooking Burford Green.
If planning permission is approved, the ground floor will contain three flats, with four on the first floor and two on the second floor.