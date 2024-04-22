Plans revealed for new state-of-the-art sports centre in the Harborough district

How the sports centre will look.

Plans for a new state-of-the-arts sports centre have been revealed.

Fleckney Parish Council was recently awarded £1.2million to replace the existing building on Leicester Road Recreation Ground.

The current sports centre was built in the 1980s and the authority says it is costing a lot to run and repair.

A spokesman said: “The existing sports centre was built in the mid nineteen eighties and whilst still serviceable, is now old and tired leading to increased running costs and repair bills year on year as well as not providing an attractive and welcoming facility for the local community to use.

“As the community grows, it is envisaged there will be a greater need for increased indoor space in order to run a more varied range of activities and events.”

The parish council plans for the new centre to include a large sports hall the size of three badminton courts with seating and a mobile stage, a 25-station fitness suite, fitness studio, function room, changing facilities and community area.

Fleckney Parish Council chair Suzanne Wyche said: “This new facility will be a flexible space that will provide opportunities for local residents for generations to come.”

The authority says the centre will cater for individuals, groups, organisations and clubs and will offer a range of activities such as badminton, basketball, volleyball, indoor football, martial arts, boxing, dance, gymnastics, carpet bowls, handball, indoor cricket, indoor athletics, short tennis, indoor rounders, judo, yoga and tai chi.