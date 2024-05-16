Plans rejected for 48 homes and school drop-off area in Harborough district village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plan to build 48 homes and school drop-off area in a Harborough district village has been turned down after every councillor on a planning committee voted against it.

The area proposed for the houses was to the south west of Billesdon, in Gaulby Road.

Planning documents showed 30 homes were proposed to the south, and 18 ‘affordable’ first homes to the north, with a school drop off area for 40 cars. Council planning officers recommended approval of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there was much opposition to it, with 106 objections submitted, and one letter sent in support of it. The local parish council also spoke against it at the planning meeting, on Tuesday night (May 14).

A plan to build 48 homes and school drop-off area in a Harborough district village has been turned down after every councillor on a planning committee voted against it.

Before a vote on the scheme was taken, a representative of Billesdon Parish Council told the meeting: “The plan exceeds our housing requirements. It is unreasonable to concentrate a scheme like this in one district in a single village. The proposed development will significantly increase the volume of traffic which already has concerns of pollution, noise and safety in the area.”

Council officers told the planning committee they had noted concerns regarding potential traffic issues arising from the proposed development, and that the highways authority had concluded that the proposal was acceptable in terms of safety. They said access to the area would be by two new priority junctions off Gaulby Road.

Billesdon Parish Council had raised an objection at the time of application, saying the site of the proposed scheme had been “rejected” as a possible area for new homes in its recent update of its neighbourhood plan. Neighbourhood plans set out where development can take place over the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council added: “The application takes no account of the neighbourhood plan. It appears to be seeking to have it ignored. It said it took “a very dim view” of the application. “The site was deemed inappropriate for development by the neighbourhood plan and we strongly advise the committee to decide likewise,” it said. “Otherwise our neighbourhood plan, carefully prepared and with overwhelming local support, counts for nothing.”

Objections to the scheme raised by nearby residents included that the development was “larger than the whole village of Gaulby, which has just 55 dwellings”, and that “we already have 50+ houses that have been passed to be built by 2028. We already have affordable houses for sale that have been stood empty for the last 18 months.”

Highways concerns raised by residents included: “Gaulby Road is incapable of taking the significant increase in traffic. Whilst other issues were raised around emergency vehicle access: Emergency vehicles have issues accessing – this will be worse with more traffic.”

A further issue regarding highways related to the school car park, with one person saying: “Location of the car park will make it more difficult to access and will require parents to allow additional time to park further away and walk. The car park is also in the opposite direction of travel to those wishing to access the A47 and requires all traffic to negotiate Gaulby Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad