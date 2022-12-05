Biomethane refuelling station

Plans are in the pipeline for a huge HGV car park in Lutterworth.

A planning application by logistics company GLP has been submitted to Harborough District Council to develop land around the size of six football pitches at Magna Park.

If given the green light, the site – next to Mere Lane and Argosy Way – would include a refuelling station, shopping and food area, showers and toilets.