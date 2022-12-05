Plans in the pipeline for huge HGV car park in Lutterworth
Spaces for up to 134 HGVs
By Laura Kearns
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 3:38pm
Plans are in the pipeline for a huge HGV car park in Lutterworth.
A planning application by logistics company GLP has been submitted to Harborough District Council to develop land around the size of six football pitches at Magna Park.
If given the green light, the site – next to Mere Lane and Argosy Way – would include a refuelling station, shopping and food area, showers and toilets.
There would be up to 134 HGV spaces and 30 car parking spaces.