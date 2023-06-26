Plans in pipeline for 250 homes and 70-bed care home on edge of Harborough district
Plans are in the pipeline for 250 homes, a 70-bed care home and shops on land at Houghton On The Hill.
Developers are preparing an application which would see the fields adjacent to Firs Road built on. The site is north and south of the A47 Uppingham Road on the edge of Houghton On The Hill.
The development would be around the size of 27 football pitches and would include space for local shops, potentially including a convenience store, post office and pharmacy. There would also be a play area and ‘green buffer’ of landscape planting on the site.
To access the site a new link road will be proposed from Gaulby Lane to the east to the A47. The road has already been approved as part of an application for an 18-hole golf course next to the site.