Plans for new teaching block at Lutterworth High School

It would be built on the existing staff car park.

By Laura Kearns
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:16 am
How the building would look
A new teaching block could be created at Lutterworth High School.

Plans to build five new classrooms in a separate block have been submitted to Harborough District Council.

If given the green light it would be built on the existing staff car park, with new parking created nearby.

The application reads: “Lutterworth High School requires new teaching accommodation to help it continue with its mission of providing high quality teaching.

“The proposal aims to provide new teaching spaces to enhance the current student experience, while providing staff with fit-for-purpose classrooms and office space to allow sound delivery of the curriculum.

"The location of the new teaching block follows the natural line of the school buildings, allowing a connection to an established path with the heart of the school. The relocation of the car park will allow the school to establish a more secure site boundary.”