An application has been submitted to Harborough District Council
By Laura Kearns
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST
Plans have been submitted for a new dog walking fieldPlans have been submitted for a new dog walking field
Plans are in the pipeline for an enclosed dog walking field in Market Harborough.

Ms A Wareham and Ms K Judah currently own former agricultural land at The Green Field on Welham Lane.

And they have applied to Harborough District Council to convert the 2.1 acres of land into a dog walking field complete with parking.

It would consist of one dog walking paddock, with the field capable of holding up to 12 dogs at once.

Users could rent the field online and would only be the only ones permitted to use the space during their time slot.

A spokesman for the applicants said: “The dog walking field will offer users a safe and secure environment within the open countryside to walk or train their dogs off the lead. The paddock will be fenced off via a wired mesh fencing system with a secure gate provided at the entrance to ensure the safety of all pets and owners who come to use the facility.”

Access to the field would be through an existing entrance on Welham Lane.

The spokesman added: “The applicant will run the service via a secure online booking system to ensure the facility is used in an appropriate manner which avoids interaction between parties, and also addresses issues relating to highway safety.

“The field will only ever have one owner or family using the space at any given time, meaning vehicle movements will be staggered throughout operational hours, which will be restricted to daylight hours only. Users of the facility will be able to book 25 minute or 55 minute slots.”

