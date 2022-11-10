Plans for new doggy day care in Harborough
It would operate Monday to Friday.
By The Newsroom
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 9:48am
Plans are in the pipeline to create a new doggy day care facility in Harborough.
The owners of land at Scotland Lane in Burton Overy have applied to Harborough District Council to create the facility on current agricultural land.
Along with fields for the dogs to run in there would be two wooden sheds on the site, and two full time staff to overseeing the running of the business. It would operate from 8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday.