Plans for new children's home in Harborough district

Plans are in the pipeline to create a children’s home in Harborough.

The property in Thurnby is currently used residentially, but Provision Care Ltd has applied to Harborough District Council to turn it into a home for children.

If approved it would house up to three local 13 to 25-year-olds who are vulnerable or at risk of harm.

Two or three social workers would live in the property alongside the children.

The application reads: “We aim to refrain from supporting children and young people in accommodations that appear institutionalised but provide accommodation that presents as homely and comfortable for the child.

“The service provides long-term care for children and young people who have experienced developmental difficulties or placement breakdowns, this includes family, stepfamilies, foster, and residential placements.