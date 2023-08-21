News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Plans for new children's home in Harborough district

It would house children who are vulnerable or at risk of harm
By Laura Kearns
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:18 BST
Plans for new children's home in Harborough districtPlans for new children's home in Harborough district
Plans for new children's home in Harborough district

Plans are in the pipeline to create a children’s home in Harborough.

The property in Thurnby is currently used residentially, but Provision Care Ltd has applied to Harborough District Council to turn it into a home for children.

If approved it would house up to three local 13 to 25-year-olds who are vulnerable or at risk of harm.

Two or three social workers would live in the property alongside the children.

Most Popular

The application reads: “We aim to refrain from supporting children and young people in accommodations that appear institutionalised but provide accommodation that presents as homely and comfortable for the child.

“The service provides long-term care for children and young people who have experienced developmental difficulties or placement breakdowns, this includes family, stepfamilies, foster, and residential placements.

“Provision Care Ltd applies a supportive model of care of enabling children to live as independently as possible in our care.”

Related topics:Harborough