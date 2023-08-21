Plans for new children's home in Harborough district
Plans are in the pipeline to create a children’s home in Harborough.
The property in Thurnby is currently used residentially, but Provision Care Ltd has applied to Harborough District Council to turn it into a home for children.
If approved it would house up to three local 13 to 25-year-olds who are vulnerable or at risk of harm.
Two or three social workers would live in the property alongside the children.
The application reads: “We aim to refrain from supporting children and young people in accommodations that appear institutionalised but provide accommodation that presents as homely and comfortable for the child.
“The service provides long-term care for children and young people who have experienced developmental difficulties or placement breakdowns, this includes family, stepfamilies, foster, and residential placements.
“Provision Care Ltd applies a supportive model of care of enabling children to live as independently as possible in our care.”