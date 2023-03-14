News you can trust since 1854
Plans for horse rehabilitation centre in Harborough district have been given the green light

It includes training area and horse walker equipment.

By Laura Kearns
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT
The plans have been given the green light

Plans to create a horse rehabilitation centre in Smeeton Westerby have been given the green light.

The centre will be created at Dunmar Stables in Saddington Road and include a training area, lunge pen and horse walker equipment.

The planning application reads: “The owner of the equestrian business specialises in the breaking of young horses and the rehabilitation of injured or difficult horses.

“This requires specific facilities to work the horses.”

The applicant is currently renting stables and facilities at different locations but says it is expensive and the horses regularly need moving.

The application states: “The current situation involving regular movement of the horses between the locations can be a difficult and time-consuming task, often involving unhandled and excitable young horses, which is often unsettling for them.”

Harborough District Council has given the green light to the application which will see four stables filled all year round.

