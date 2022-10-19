Plans for gypsy and traveller pitch in Harborough refused
Field owners hoped to install a concrete base for a static caravan.
By News Team
Plans to create a gypsy and traveller pitch on land in Welham have been turned down.
The owners of fields opposite Wild Meadow on Bowden Lane applied to Harborough District Council to install a concrete base supporting a static caravan.
The land currently houses stables and storage sheds.
But the council has turned down the application saying it is in an area prone to flooding and is too far away from local services.