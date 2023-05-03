Plans for campsite at disused quarry in in the north of the Harborough district
Permission is being sought from the district council
Plans have been submitted to turn a disused quarry into a camp site.
The disused former quarry on Oakham Road at Tilton on the Hill is occasionally already used for camping.
But permission is being sought from Harborough District Council to permanently change it to a campsite complete with shower block and chemical toilets.
The Highways department previously objected to the application due to visibility from the road, but the applicants say they have now made changes to improve this.