Plans for campsite at disused quarry in in the north of the Harborough district

Permission is being sought from the district council

By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:07 BST
Where the site would be basedWhere the site would be based
Where the site would be based

Plans have been submitted to turn a disused quarry into a camp site.

The disused former quarry on Oakham Road at Tilton on the Hill is occasionally already used for camping.

But permission is being sought from Harborough District Council to permanently change it to a campsite complete with shower block and chemical toilets.

The Highways department previously objected to the application due to visibility from the road, but the applicants say they have now made changes to improve this.

