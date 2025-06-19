Plan for 90 homes on field next to M1 near Lutterworth

A plan for 90 new homes on a field near Lutterworth has been resubmitted after a similar scheme was refused planning permission.

Hallam Land Management Ltd wants to build the homes on land near Junction 20 of the M1, off Swinford Road.

The outline application, which has been submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), also includes public open space, access onto Swinford Road, landscaping, an acoustic barrier – designed to reduce noise pollution – and other associated infrastructure.

Documents note that outline consent for a similar scheme was refused in December 2018, despite planning officers recommending it should go ahead. The decision notice at the time stated that the application was contrary to local planning policies due to its “countryside location” and “inconvenient access to other services” other than by car.

The new application states that the site in question sits to the south of Lutterworth and adjacent to the approved Lutterworth East scheme – a major development site with 2,750 new homes, community facilities and more than 21 hectares of employment space – and that an average of approximately 40 homes per hectare would be built.

The developer said in its application that the estate would have a “centrally located open space”, and a fully equipped play area “within 150 metres of all residents”. There would also be three smaller play areas “within 100m of all residents”.

Lutterworth town centre is approximately 1km to the north of the site, the developer said. Vehicle access to the homes would be provided from Swinford Road. The site sits between the M1 to the east, a dismantled railway line to the west of the plot and Swinford Road to the south, and St Johns Business Park is adjacent and to the north-west of the site, according to the developer.

The application states that the council “has confirmed that as of January 2025, it has a housing supply of 3.55 years and it therefore does not have a five-year housing supply”. It adds: “As a result the tilted balance applies to the determination of the planning application”. Tilted balance favours granting planning permission.

Consultation on the plans is open until Thursday, July 3. People can comment by going on the council’s planning portal. A decision is due to be made by Friday, August 29.