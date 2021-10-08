Pile of rubbish dumped in village near Market Harborough

The rubbish near Medbourne. Photo: Harborough District Council via Twitter (@HarboroughDC)

Eco-louts have dumped a mountain of rubbish on a country lane in a pretty Harborough village.

The fly-tippers have piled up worn-out tyres, household waste and even an old vacuum cleaner on Uppingham Road, Medbourne, near Market Harborough.

Harborough District Council’s Environmental Crime Team is now investigating the incident as they hunt the blatant offenders after being tipped off by furious villagers.