Pile of rubbish dumped in village near Market Harborough
An investigation has been launched to try and discover who fly-tipped the waste
Eco-louts have dumped a mountain of rubbish on a country lane in a pretty Harborough village.
The fly-tippers have piled up worn-out tyres, household waste and even an old vacuum cleaner on Uppingham Road, Medbourne, near Market Harborough.
Harborough District Council’s Environmental Crime Team is now investigating the incident as they hunt the blatant offenders after being tipped off by furious villagers.
“If anyone has any information about this, please let us know by emailing [email protected] #TipOff,” said the council.