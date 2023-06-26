Mahmood Muhammad-Raza, age, 5 during Blaston Show.

Blaston Show saw thousands of visitors turn out to enjoy activities and shows, while supporting a good cause.

On Sunday (June 25) visitors headed to the showground just outside Slawston on Langton Road – between Market Harborough and Uppingham.

It saw competitors take part in Blaston Hound Show, terrier racing and a dog show. There were also cattle and sheep classes, including for young handlers. Equine classes also took place, with show jumping competitions for all ages.

Wilfred Du Boulay and Ottilie Du Boulay with Countryman Walking Sticks on the Bottley & Bean stand.

Displays were held by The Rearsby Lodge Riding Club Quadrille team, steam engines, vintage cars and tractors. Many of the cars took part in the morning's 30 mile Classic Car Run, which started at The Fox Inn at Hallaton and finished at the showground.

A show spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us at this year's show - what a day! So many visitors, trade stands, vintage vehicles and stunning animals.

“Congratulations to all of the winners, but we think you are all winners - exceptional exhibits and we hope you come back next year.

“Thank you also to our amazing volunteers who worked so hard in the searing sunshine. The show couldn't run without your help.

Jo Hodgson with Sugar who gained 1st prize for Best Mover and 1st prize Best Puppy at Blaston Show.

“We now need to clear the show ground and return it to its normal purpose of being a grass field.

“As soon as we have details of how much you have all helped raise for local charities, we will let you know.”

The show will donate funds to the Market Harborough Group of Macmillan Cancer Support and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

Duncan Blake and his son Herbie, age 3, sitting on a lawnmower at the Euromec stand

Krafted Love stall with Mandy Greasley and Jan Brayshay during Blaston Show.

Frank Page with his champion British Blue X Limousin Miley Cyrus of Yelvertoft.

Enjoying the view from the members enclosure.

Bunty Young and Hettybee Young with a Silver Ghost Rolls Royce.

Committee members from left, Eunice Loney, John Loney, Pauline Richards and Toby Carnuff on the Macmillan Cancer Support stall.

The tug of war at Blaston show,