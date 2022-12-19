Pictures - Hundreds turn out to watch the UK's largest tractor festival
Some 400 tractors drove through the county
By Laura Kearns
5 minutes ago
19th Dec 2022, 10:51am
The UK’s largest festive tractor run has lit up Leicestershire.
On Saturday (17 December) some 400 decorated tractors drove through the county raising money for LOROS & Leicestershire MS therapy centre.
Though it has not been revealed how much has been raised, last year’s event saw some £42,000 collected through tractor donations and from residents who turned out to watch the run.
It travelled from Lutterworth to Broughton Astley, Cosby, Blaby, Countesthorpe, Peatling Parva, Gilmorton and back to Lutterworth.
