All aboard...Jenson Brown, Huw Pierce and Will Clarke.

Pictures - Hundreds turn out to watch the UK's largest tractor festival

Some 400 tractors drove through the county

By Laura Kearns
5 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 10:51am

The UK’s largest festive tractor run has lit up Leicestershire.

On Saturday (17 December) some 400 decorated tractors drove through the county raising money for LOROS & Leicestershire MS therapy centre.

Though it has not been revealed how much has been raised, last year’s event saw some £42,000 collected through tractor donations and from residents who turned out to watch the run.

It travelled from Lutterworth to Broughton Astley, Cosby, Blaby, Countesthorpe, Peatling Parva, Gilmorton and back to Lutterworth.

1. Tractors roll into town....

Josh Dines, Sophie Brookes, Sam Boon and Amelie Fincher.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

2. Tractors roll into town....

Vehicles gather at George on Magna Park in Lutterworth before the Archers Festive Run.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

3. Tractors roll into town....

Vehicles gather at George on Magna Park in Lutterworth before the Archers Festive Run.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

4. Tractors roll into town....

These tractor drivers came down from Nottingham to take part.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

