PICTURES - Community digs in to help plant hundreds of trees in Welland Park

More than 200 new trees were planted in Welland Park over the weekend.

Market Harborough Rotary Club received funding to buy 206 trees and shrubs from a number of organisations including Branching Out Fund, Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and Rotary District Environment Microgrant.

And it received the support of local schools, residents, businesses, and community groups who got involved with the tree planting project on 15 and 16 March (Friday and Saturday).

The club said it wants the trees to be owned by the communities that plant them, and enable them to witness their growth and change with the seasons.

Rotary president Les Dodd said: “We are excited to be planting so many trees in partnership with Harborough District Council, who own the land.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for schools and community groups to get their spades in the ground and start establishing life-enhancing and biodiversity boosting trees in Market Harborough.”

