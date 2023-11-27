Hundreds turned out for the ‘Victorian Christmas’ celebration.

Christmas lights have been switched on in Lutterworth.

Hundreds gathered in the town to see the lights turned on this weekend.

Following the new Lutterworth Museum in Market Street, the town made the weekend celebration a ‘Victorian Christmas’.

Visitors enjoyed a Victorian display with Mr Edwin Botterill, of Botterill’s Printers, who returned from the past to explain how many Christmas essentials, such as crackers, cards and the introduction of the Christmas tree were ‘pioneered’ by the Victorians.

There was also be a market, a scavenger hunt, toy display, Victorian hat shop, fun fair, fireworks and a Christmas Grotto.

Across the two days The Lutterworth Town Band, The Cantorum Choir and The Lutterworth Handbell Ringers provided Christmas music.

Lutterworth Museum reported ‘hundreds’ of new visitors, with many enjoying a ‘reindeer hunt’ and taking part in a raffle, with first prize winners Gracie and Rosie Evans winning a light-up Christmas chocolate bouquet.

