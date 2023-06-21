Picnic in Welland Park marks the end of Harborough's Big Green Week
A Big Green Picnic in Harborough has been hailed a success by organisers.
The event was organised by Sustainable Harborough Community to mark the end of Big Green Week in the district.
Along with enjoying picnics with items from local suppliers, the picnic saw families take part in a Tug of War, dancing, and space for children to make their own magic wands and help build a bug hotel, which will be permanently installed in Welland Park.
A initiative by United for Warm Homes was also revealed after residents teamed together to knit a ‘house cosy’ to cover a play house. It is part of a campaign urging government to offer better financial support for those struggling to heat or light their home, a national programme of home insulation upgrades and make a quicker shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.
Visit www.SustainableHarboroughCommunity.co.uk to find out more about Sustainable Harborough.