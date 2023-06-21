Jess Taylor and Mark Baverstock make a insect house during the Big Green Picnic at Welland Park on Sunday.

A Big Green Picnic in Harborough has been hailed a success by organisers.

The event was organised by Sustainable Harborough Community to mark the end of Big Green Week in the district.

Along with enjoying picnics with items from local suppliers, the picnic saw families take part in a Tug of War, dancing, and space for children to make their own magic wands and help build a bug hotel, which will be permanently installed in Welland Park.

One of the Tug of War teams during the Big Green Picnic at Welland Park on Sunday.

A initiative by United for Warm Homes was also revealed after residents teamed together to knit a ‘house cosy’ to cover a play house. It is part of a campaign urging government to offer better financial support for those struggling to heat or light their home, a national programme of home insulation upgrades and make a quicker shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.

Visit www.SustainableHarboroughCommunity.co.uk to find out more about Sustainable Harborough.

Country dancing during the Big Green Picnic at Welland Park on Sunday.