People in Harborough encouraged to save on energy bills by investing in solar panels through a new group-buying energy scheme

People in Harborough are being encouraged to save on energy bills and help cut carbon emissions by investing in solar panels through a new group-buying energy scheme.

Solar Together Leicestershire helps people looking to make an investment in solar panels on their house and battery storage systems for a reduced rate.

Signing up is free for residents and is now open.

You can sign up and find out a lot more by visiting: www.harborough.gov.uk/solar-together

Residents who register will be entered into an auction, where Solar PV suppliers compete by offering the lowest rate for solar panel installation.

The more people registered, the lower the price can be.

Working with iChoosr, Solar Together then provides those signed up with a free, no obligation offer from the energy supplier.

A personal recommendation will be emailed out with information on the winning solar panel installer, the proposed system, costs, and savings ready for residents to make their choice.

Harborough District Council is working towards the authority being carbon neutral by 2030 and is aiming to make the entire district carbon neutral by 2050 in a bid to fight climate change.

Installing solar panels on homes can slash carbon emissions by generating clean electricity and save homeowners money on energy bills as the cost of living is soaring.

Cllr Jon Bateman, Harborough District Council's Cabinet lead for Planning, Environment and Waste said: “This is an excellent opportunity for residents to review and reduce their household energy costs in line with supporting our focused climate emergency agenda to reduce emissions across Harborough district.

“We are very pleased to work with Solar Together as part of this exciting initiative which gives householders scope towards greater energy independence by working in partnership with other local authorities on this scheme.”

Registration closes on Tuesday June 14 with the selection revealed from Monday July 4 onwards.