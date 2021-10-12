The council says that in some places the bins are are cleared twice a weekly - and in high footfall areas daily.

People are being urged to report overflowing full bins across Harborough.

The district council says its teams empty 900 bins in Harborough at least once a week.

And the local authority is also calling on dog walkers not to dump their pets’ waste – but to take it home with them.

The council says that in some places the bins are are cleared twice a weekly - and in high footfall areas daily.

“If a bin is full you can report it: https://harborough.gov.uk/forms/form/109/en/report_a_street_that_needs_cleaning - and don't leave dog waste,” said the council.

“Take it home or use another bin.