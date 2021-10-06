Parts of a Harborough park are being sealed off to the public as work goes ahead to cut down diseased trees

Parts of Little Bowden Recreation Ground are being sealed off to the public as work goes ahead to cut down diseased trees.

Teams working for Harborough council are acting as they remove three stricken trees at Little Bowden Recreation Ground off Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

“Unfortunately, three trees (out of more than 125 trees surveyed in the park) were found to be diseased & in need of removal due to public safety risks,” said the district council.

“New trees will be planted in their place.”

The work is expected to “take a number of weeks”.

“Some areas of Little Bowden rec are required to be cordoned off whilst the tree work takes place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” added the council.