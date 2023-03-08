Parking restrictions set to be introduced outside two Harborough schools due to 'bad parking'

Coventry Road. Google Maps.

Parking restrictions are set to be introduced outside two Harborough primary schools due to ‘bad parking’ during drop off and pick up times.

Leicestershire County Council plans to impose restrictions on Fairfield Road and Coventry Road where St Joseph’s and Market Harborough Church of England Academy are based.

The authority says it will improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians as some drivers park their vehicles on the cycle lane and footpath during school drop off and pick up times. It claims that bad parking is putting children at risk.

But resident Rene Butler says stopping cars from parking there could prove unsafe for pupils.

He told the Mail: ”We are told the council wants to enhance safety for cyclists, great. What about the safety of primary school children who will have to cross four or five extra roads twice a day?

“Parents will simply create parking issues at a new location, while the local car park is too small and expensive. These plans are little more than a crass virtue signal.”

But the authority says other parking is available nearby.

Transport spokeswoman Cllr Ozzy O’Shea said: “We have been aware for some time of a real issue of people parking vehicles on both the cycle lane and footpath, particularly at school drop-off and collect times. This potentially puts at risk the safety of other pedestrians, including schoolchildren, and cyclists – which is the reason why we have decided to put in additional restrictions to enforce the no-parking rules.

“It’s also important to point out that there are plenty of parking alternatives available, including the bays on the other side of the road, the Commons car park and other areas nearby.”

The authority is also hoping to reinstate a lollipop person – and is calling on those interested in working on the Fairfield Road school crossing patrol to get in touch. The position has been vacant for some years with the council unable to find someone to fill the post.

