Overnight accommodation to be created at fishing lakes in Shearsby
It will be on a local fishing lakes and used primarily by people using the site.
By Laura Kearns
Overnight accommodation is set to be created in Shearsby.
Harborough District Council has approved plans for three cabins to be built at Shearsby Valley Lakes for overnight accommodation.
The lakes on land off Saddington Road will be made from wood and used by people fishing on the site.
It will not be used on a long-term or permanent basis by people stopping on the site.