Our reporter found this old stinking fridge dumped in the Harborough countryside - and he dared to look inside

This old fridge packed with stinking frozen food has been dumped in beautiful countryside near Market Harborough.
The Iberna fridge has been fly-tipped on a grass verge by a hedge within half a mile of East Farndon on the road to Lubenham.
The discarded domestic appliance has been covered up in a big white builder’s-type bag.
And prising open the lid, our reporter found that the fridge has been tipped while full of bags of rotting frozen food, giving off a stomach-churning stench.
Runners, walkers and cyclists all went by just feet away as he took pictures - while that stretch of countryside is also full of birdlife and wildlife.
West Northamptonshire Council has been asked for a comment on the fly tipping issue.