Organisers urge visitors to 'save the date' ahead of Blaston Show in Harborough

It’s on Sunday June 25

By LAURA KEARNS
Published 17th May 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:08 BST
Blaston ShowBlaston Show
Blaston Show

Organisers of the annual Blaston Show say they are looking forward to welcoming families to the event.

It will be held on Sunday June 25 just outside Slawston on Langton Road – between Market Harborough and Uppingham.

Competitors can take part in the Blaston Hound Show, terrier racing and a dog show. There will also be cattle and sheep classes, including for young handlers. Equine classes will also take place, with show jumping competitions for all ages.

Displays will be held by The Rearsby Lodge Riding Club Quadrille team, steam engines, vintage cars and tractors. Many of the cars will have taken part in the morning's 30 mile Classic Car Run, which starts at The Fox Inn at Hallaton and finishes at the showground.

The show will donate funds to the Market Harborough Group of Macmillan Cancer Support and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.

Tickets cost £12.30 (£5 for 13-16-year-olds, and under 12s free). Click here to buy.

