Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton head to venue just outside Harborough to film final episode of The Crown

Imelda Staunton at Lamport Hall. Image from Lamport Hall Facebook

A historic Leicestershire estate has featured in the final ever episode of The Crown.

Lamport Hall was invited to feature as a location for the popular Netflix drama earlier this year.

It saw hundreds of crew and actors – including Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce - descend on the 500-year-old estate in the spring.

Lamport Hall. Image from Lamport Hall Facebook

Lamport Hall was chosen due to its Edwardian stables, which represented the stables at Windsor Castle. Film horses were brought in to bring the stables back to life again for the first time in 60 years along with tack, rugs, carriages, horseboxes and piles of hay to set the scene.

The Drawing Room was also chosen to represent the Drawing Room at Clarence House in scenes with actress Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, before her wedding to the then Prince Charles.

The second part of the final series aired earlier this month and Lamport featured in the final episode.

The estate was once home to the Isham family but has been and operated by a private trust since the 1970s.

Lamport Hall executive director Mark Herrod said: “We are lucky to have a beautiful Grade I listed country house with one of the most original and intact stable yards in the country, beautiful and unique gardens and traditional parkland.