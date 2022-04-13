Number of fly-tipping incidents across Harborough district has been slashed by almost a third over the last 12 months

John Kemp from HDC, Dan Edgerton from FCC, Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Jordan Smith and Diane Peacock from HDC

The number of fly-tipping incidents across the Harborough district has been slashed by almost a third over the last 12 months.

The environmental scourge has been effectively tackled head on throughout the far-flung, largely rural district for the third year in a row, it’s emerged this evening.

Harborough District Council has seen one of its biggest-ever yearly reductions in incidents of fly-tipping - bucking the national trend.

Rubbish tipped on Market Harborough’s A6 bypass

From April 2021 to April 2022, there were 322 incidents of fly-tipping in Harborough district.

That was well down from 469 the previous year (2020/21) – a reduction of 31 per cent.

Some 268 enforcement actions have been dished out this year – including fixed penalty notices and warning letters to those suspected of fly-tipping – compared to 190 last year and 169 the year before that.

Today Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, told the Harborough Mail: “I am proud of both our council and our fantastic community for helping to crack down on fly-tipping.

“We are pulling out all the stops to combat this blatant menace.

“We have a dedicated and very passionate environmental crime team.

“We get multiple reports from members of the public tipping us off about every fly-tipping incident,” said Cllr King.

“We move very quickly and almost always clear up rubbish that’s just been dumped in three or four days.

“We also carry out full investigations at the scene in a bid to track down the offender.

“We will do our utmost to identify and punish both the tipper and anyone who has paid them to get rid of their waste.

“You will be fined £400.

“So you have to make sure that you hire a legitimate and properly-licensed waste remover or you’ll end up in trouble.

“If needs be we’ll take you to court.

“We’ve also put up covert CCTV cameras at fly-tipping hotspots to catch the culprits,” said the Conservative council chief.

“Fly-tipping and littering are crimes against the environment.

“Plastic doesn’t decompose.

“We are backed up by an army of amazing volunteers out there.

“They do a magnificent job helping to clean up our streets, roads and countryside week in week out.

“And I want to thank every single one of them,” said Cllr King.

Local authorities across the country have tackled a staggering 1.13million fly-tipping incidents in 2020/21 - up by 16 per cent from 2019/20.

But Harborough council’s Tip Off campaign won a National Recycling Award last year as the authority continues to punch above its weight.

Tip Off encourages residents to report incidents through the council’s website or by email, with public reports about fly-tipping increasing this year by 124 per cent.

Since Tip Off was launched in 2018/19, the council has helped cut fly-tipping by 59 per cent across Harborough district.

“This has been helped by close working with the police, parish councils, the National Farmers’ Union and the Environment Agency,” said the council.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough council's Cabinet lead for environment and waste, said: "What a result this is!

“To achieve a reduction for the third year in a row is amazing, but to reduce fly-tipping by such a huge amount is astounding.

“Huge credit to the tenacity of our enviro-crime team, and waste contractor FCC Environment, who all work closely with our Communications team to spread the message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Harborough district.

“I’d like to thank residents who continue to be the eyes and ears of the community in providing information to help with our investigations,” said Cllr Bateman.

“We all need to remain vigilant, particularly by always checking that anyone removing rubbish from your property is licensed to do so."

Cllr Phil Knowles, who heads up the Liberal Democrat Opposition on the council, told the Mail: “I welcome the fact that fly-tipping incidents have gone down again in Harborough.

“I’d like to pay tribute to scores of public-spirited volunteers who do a tremendous job picking up rubbish and junk dumped across our district.

“They carry out a thankless role, giving up their own time and going out in all weathers to clear up filthy rubbish thrown out of cars and strewn about by mindless people,” said Cllr Knowles.

“My yardstick is simple.

“How would the fly-tippers feel and how would they react if we went and dumped a load of stinking rubbish in their front gardens?

“They wouldn’t be happy to say the least.

Residents and businesses are legally responsible for any household waste produced on their property.

“They have a 'duty of care' to check that any person or business disposing of their waste carries a valid waste carrier's licence,” stressed Harborough council.

“This has been a key message which the council has promoted through radio adverts and on social media, with any fines issued to fly-tippers publicised.

“The council is also using covert CCTV in fly-tipping hotspots, in-car cameras, daily patrols, and warning banners on the side of its refuse collection vehicles.

“All fixed penalty notices have been publicised, and any court prosecutions have seen culprits named and shamed through radio and local press.

“Checks are also made whether businesses have the appropriate paperwork in place to dispose of the waste they generate,” said the local authority.

“However, during the Covid pandemic the emphasis was on education rather than enforcement.”