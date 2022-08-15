Severn Trent is urging residents to think twice before using water

Following the second heatwave of the summer, Severn Trent is urging locals to think twice before they use water.

The company says it has prepared throughout the year to protect its water supplies and is in a good position, but with little rain forecast the extreme weather conditions are expected to increase demand.

It comes following the driest July since 1911, and some of the highest demand ever for water.

The company says it has not had a temporary usage ban in 27 years and is instead following its Drought Action Plan – which sees it pump an extra hundred million litres of water into the network every day.

Severn Trent water efficiency manager Sophie Evans-Young said: “As the glorious summer sunshine continues, there’s naturally a greater demand for water so our teams are working around the clock to keep the network in good shape.

“Our region has experienced the driest July in a century and with no rainfall in the forecast, we’re asking people to be mindful of their water use, as small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference."

The weather has also lead to an increase in pipes bursting, with engineers currently fixing around 3,000 leaks a month, which can be caused by pipes bursting due to the ground drying up and moving due to the hot weather.

Severn Trent is urging resident to keep their homes more water efficient by following tips like keeping jugs of water in the fridge rather than running taps until cool, watering plants with water from paddling pools and waiting until the dishwasher and washing machine are full before using.

Leicestershire’s director of public health Mike Sandys said: “This heatwave isn’t as hot as the one we experienced in July but it is lasting longer.

“I’d like to remind everybody to drink plenty of water, while trying not to waste any, and try to avoid spending too much time in the sun.