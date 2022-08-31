'No decision yet' on whether Harborough will accept 2,000 homes from Leicester's unmet housing need

Council chiefs have said no decision has yet been made on whether or not the district will build nearly 2,000 extra homes from Leicester’s unmet housing need.

Council chiefs have said no decision has yet been made on whether or not the district will build nearly 2,000 extra homes from Leicester’s unmet housing need.

It follows claims Leicester City Mayor Peter Soulsby was set to sign off on an agreement which would see some 20,000 homes built in surrounding towns and villages due to a lack of suitable land in the city.

Government set Leicester City Council a target of building 39,400 homes by 2036.

But the authority says it will be unable to meet that target and is now looking for alternative spaces for some 18,400 of the properties.

Surrounding district and borough councils have a duty to try and find room for the homes. But Harborough District Council leader Phil King said no decision has yet been reached.

He told the Mail: "Harborough District Council has made no decision as yet regarding whether to accept or not, the proposed distribution of the City of Leicester's unmet housing need.

"The proposals in the 'Statement of Common Ground' are due to be considered at a public meeting of the council's Communities Scrutiny Committee on October 13. This will then be considered by the council's cabinet with a final decision not expected to be made by the full council until late January 2023."

Other councils including Hinckley and Bosworth and North Leicestershire District Council have opposed the plans, while Blaby District Council is the first to sign the ‘Statement of Common Ground’ and agree to take on some of the city’s unmet housing need.

It will see the district build 687 homes a year instead of the 346 it had originally planned for.

Blaby District Council leader Terry Richardson said: “I want to reiterate that this is a significant challenge for all councils in Leicester and Leicestershire.

“This work needs to be undertaken proactively and in partnership with other councils. If we don’t do it, central government will do it for us, and this way gives us a lot more say than the alternative.