New Year changes to bin collections in Harborough

Harborough District Council has said there will be no waste service on New Year’s Day. Instead, for those on the Blue schedule, the black bin will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

As usual, the New Year celebrations will mean a lot more rubbish to be thrown out, coupled with confusing changes to bin collection days.

Your rubbish might not be collected on the day you usually expect it to be.

Anyone who does not drag their wheelie bin out on the right days runs the risk of it being left overflowing. And in each area of the county, the rules are different.

For those on Yellow and Rural schedules, the recycling bin will be emptied on Tuesday, December 31.