New wellbeing garden opens in Harborough in bid to boost residents' health

Volunteers and staff at the wellbeing garden

A wellbeing garden has opened at Harborough Leisure Centre.

The accessible green space has been created in the hope of improving the mental and physical wellbeing of residents, with research linking gardens and gardening to long-term reductions in heart disease, cancer and musculoskeletal conditions.

It has been designed by Harborough-based business Jon Elliott Garden Designs and includes an accessible pathway, raised planters, a paving area and a shed provided by Albany Sheds.

Mr Elliott said: “Creating this wellness garden was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the local community. I believe everyone should have access to green spaces that promote health and wellbeing.

“Hopefully, in the future we can add more facilities, enhancing usability and further promoting the importance of outdoor spaces for mental and physical health."

The site is run by Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council, with the project funded by East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Everyone Active contract manager Matthew Hopkin said: “It is great to see an unused area transformed into a beautiful garden for the local community to enjoy.

“We’d like to encourage all visitors to the leisure centre to enjoy this green space, allowing them to gain the many associated physical and mental health benefits.”

Harborough Leisure Centre is looking for volunteers to help with the garden’s upkeep or interested in a leadership role in organising groups which will come into the garden.