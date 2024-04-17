New state-of-the-arts sports centre to be built in the Harborough district

A new state-of-the-art sports centre will be built

Harborough District Council has granted more than £1.5million to help five community projects. The money comes from Section 106 money, provided by housing developers for community projects.

The highest amount was awarded to Fleckney Parish Council, which was given more than £1.2million to build a new sports centre with improved community and sports amenities and additional changing and toilet facilities.

The rest of the funding was given to four other community projects.

Gilmorton Community Playing Fields Association will receive some £185,000 to extend its existing pavilion and create additional changing room facilities while Medbourne Parish Council will receive nearly £29,000 for a footpath on the edge of the sports field.

Funding of nearly £50,000 will be received by 1st Bowdens Scout Group toward replacing its hut and Fleckney Village Hall will receive £50,000 to to improve its car park.