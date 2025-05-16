New quarry could ‘swallow up’ countryside in Harborough district, say parish councillors

Parish councillors fear a proposed new quarry could “swallow up” the countryside near Lutterworth.

If approved, the huge development would span 275 acres, the equivalent of over seven Fosse Park shopping centres.

The plan, by Tarmac Trading Ltd, looks to put in place a sand and gravel quarry on land directly to the south of the A4304, opposite the village of Misterton, near Lutterworth.

Tarmac had initially expressed interest in using the land in 2022, with those plans met with cries that it would “decimate” the countryside.

The red line illustrates where the proposed quarry could be. (Image: David Jarvis Associates/Tarmac).

Concerns have heightened in the years since for the 275-acre plan as Misterton with Walcote Parish Council is among the many objectors. It claims the development will “swallow the existing open countryside” between Lutterworth, Misterton and Walcote and would “in effect join the settlements together”.

If permission is granted, the new facility would replace Shawell Quarry, which is around a 10 minute drive away from the proposed site and would operate for around 20 years. Applicant Tarmac claims that after 50 years of extraction at Shawell, reserves at the quarry are “nearing exhaustion”. The site is expected to close once restoration work has been completed.

Concerns around noise, dust and traffic have been raised about the proposed new quarry, while other developments in the area – such as housing and the wider Magna Park development – could further “compromise” the countryside according to objectors. Misterton with Walcote Parish Council said the “cumulative impact” of the developments if they were all approved would result in “three major new access points” onto the A4304 between the M1 roundabout and Walcote village. This, they said, would “compromise” traffic on the “bottleneck” Whittle roundabout.

In its plans, Tarmac said it would operate for 67 hours a week, but these hours have further raised concerns. Misterton with Walcote Parish Council said: “The applicant assures residents that the quarry will ‘only’ operate for 67 hours each week. For about half a year, that will be all daylight hours during weekdays. During this time, noise and dust will be generated. In addition, extra time will be needed to clean down equipment once work is finished, extending the hours of noise pollution”.

Lutterworth Town Council has also raised fears about traffic, safety and the impact on quality of life from the proposal. It said the proposed expansion of the quarry “would result in a significant increase in the number of vehicles traveling to and from the site”. It said local roads, particularly the A426, were already struggling with heavy traffic and the addition of more trucks will “exacerbate congestion”.

If approved, Tarmac said the new quarry would operate in a similar manner and opening hours to Shawell Quarry, with work set for 7am to 7pm on Mondays through to Fridays, and 7am to 2pm on Saturdays. It would be closed on Sundays and public holidays. Around 400,000 tonnes of sand and gravel are expected to be extracted each year. There would also be a processing plant on site for the materials.

Malcolm Lawer, head of strategic planning and geology – central, at Tarmac said: “The proposed site has been carefully chosen for its high-quality sand and gravel which can only be extracted where they naturally occur. These materials are vital to deliver homes, schools, hospitals and roads, and a reliable domestic supply is critical to reducing dependence on imports and creating local jobs.

“We understand that people care deeply about their local environment, and we want to reassure them that as responsible operators we would carefully manage the site throughout its life. The site would be worked and restored in phases meaning that only part of the overall site would be in operation at any time.

“Our restoration proposals include predominantly returning the site to agriculture balanced with some nature conservation to enhance the overall biodiversity of the site.”

A decision on the quarry is due to be made by Leicestershire County Council. No decision date is listed on the council’s website, however Tarmac has advised the LDRS that the determination date has been extended to August 31.